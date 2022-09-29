TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 983,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,268 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $81,307,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $81,114,000.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

