TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,217 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

