TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

