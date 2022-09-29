TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

