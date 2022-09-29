TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of SunCoke Energy worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.