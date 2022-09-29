TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,109 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,238,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $28,122,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

