TCW Group Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,848,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 750.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,558 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $271.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

