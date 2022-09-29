TCW Group Inc. Acquires 90,600 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of DHT worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of DHT by 528.2% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 528,200 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

