TCW Group Inc. Buys 12,369 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of NI worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of NI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NI from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $13.05 on Thursday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

