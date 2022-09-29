TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.71% of WideOpenWest worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOW opened at $12.82 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

