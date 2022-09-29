TCW Group Inc. Purchases 65,004 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 3.5 %

OZK opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

