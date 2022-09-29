Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Morningstar worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $20,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,472 shares of company stock valued at $19,441,745. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $215.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

