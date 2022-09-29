Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $41.11 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $41,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

