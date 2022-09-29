Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Interface by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Interface by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Interface by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.