Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.45

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 167549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,166 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

