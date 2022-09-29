Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.56% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $43,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

FHLC opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

