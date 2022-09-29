Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $345.90 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

