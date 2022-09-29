Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,803 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $62,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

