Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,900,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

