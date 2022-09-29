CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.16 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

