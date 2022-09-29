Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

