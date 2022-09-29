Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 380.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.95 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

