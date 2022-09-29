Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,504 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

