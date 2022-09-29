Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $289.65 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $281.42 and a 12 month high of $531.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.43 and its 200-day moving average is $368.69.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

