Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RBA opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.