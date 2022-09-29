10,000 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 201.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $69,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.05.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

