Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 61,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

