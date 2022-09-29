Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

