Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

