Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $16.93 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 4.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

PEP stock opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

