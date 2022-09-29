Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $321.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.46 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.