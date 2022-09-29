Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

