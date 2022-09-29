PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEP opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

