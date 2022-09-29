MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,145 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

