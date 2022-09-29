Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

NYSE C opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.