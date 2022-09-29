MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $95.36 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

