MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $84.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92.

