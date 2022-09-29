Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $245.20 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

