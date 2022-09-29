Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $322,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

