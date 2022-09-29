AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

