iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

