Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,909 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $61.86 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

