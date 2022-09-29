8,570 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $92,767.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

