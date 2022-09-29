AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

