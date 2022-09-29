Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.