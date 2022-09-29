Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 469 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,933,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.