2,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 11,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 119,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.