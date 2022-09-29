Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 689 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

