Guardian Investment Management Buys 400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

