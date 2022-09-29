Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

